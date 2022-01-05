The 62nd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant will be Jan. 16 at the Crowne Plaza Convention Center in Springfield, according to information provided. Seventy-one county fair queens from various counties across the state will compete for cash prizes and the honor of hosting the Illinois State Fair and Du Quoin State Fair.
Preliminary competition begins on Jan. 15. Fifteen finalists will be selected to compete for the title of ‘Miss Illinois County Fair 2022’ at a banquet on Sunday evening. The title of Miss Illinois County Fair is currently held by Kelsi Kessler of White County. Contestants are judged on personal interview, stage presence, beauty of face and physical condition, and speech and communication skills.
Representing Iroquois County is Erin Anderson of Rankin. She is the daughter of Todd and Sara Anderson. Erin is a 2020 graduate of Hoopeston Area High School and is currently attending Danville Area Community College and will be transferring to Purdue University in the fall majoring in Agriculture Communications. Anderson will compete in the evening preliminary segment which begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 15.
Anderson was crowned Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen in July 2021 at the Iroquois County 4-H and Agricultural Fair.