Members of American Legion Post 23 presented their annual Memorial Day service in Watseka’s Legion Park Monday morning.
Post members presented presented flags representing each branch of the U.S. military as well as a wreath honoring the fallen. Following the presentation of flags, Pastor Ryan Mustered of Trinity Church provided the opening prayer and Earl Kroll performed the national anthem.
Mustered returned to the podium to speak about the significance of Memorial Day.
Beginning his speech by reciting “In Flanders Fields” by John McRae.
Mustered spoke about visiting one of the most significant battlefields in U.S. history recently.
“As we spent time on that battlefield, we were reminded of the brevity of life, we were reminded of the sacrifices that have been made to pay for our freedom,” he said.
Mustered said it was a privilege to be at the ceremony on Monday among true heroes. He pointed out that many of those who attended the ceremony did so because they had served in the military or because they had a loved one who had served.
“Many of you are here because of your own service to our country and we thank you,” he said. “We are so grateful.”
Mustered commented on the reason for Memorial Day.
“It’s a solemn day of remembrance to honor the men and women who have given that last full measure of devotion,” he said. “So we thank the Lord for them and we thank the Lord for each of you who have gathered here today.”
Mustered said that he has many family members who have served in the military and he said he’s had the privilege of hearing stories from all of them at family gatherings.
He said that veterans tell stories of victory on Memorial Day and he wished he could be a part of the family gatherings of those at the service to hear their stories of victory in battles.
“We never speak of victory lightly because victory is costly,” he said. “Freedom is costly.”
Mustered said these victories can come on the battlefield or at home as veterans reintegrate into daily life.
“Today is not a day to speak lightly of victory,” he said. “Nearly 700,000 have died in combat with nearly 1.5 million total casualties. Every single life is precious. Precious to their families. Precious to their friends. Precious to their community. Precious to their country. Victory is costly and freedom is costly.”
Following Mustered’s speech, Kroll sang a rendition of “God Bless the USA” and American Legion Post 23 members provided a salute to the fallen along with the playing of “Taps.”