The American Legion Post 23 officers were installed May 8 at the Legion Post.
Officers include: Lyle Kofoot, commander; Rick Ziebart, senior vice commander; Ken Lehmann, sgt.-at-arms; Fred Bohlmann, adjutant; John Connor, chaplain; Tony Laucius, financial officer; Diana Causley, junior vice commander.
There will be a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. May 29 at the post. Jessica Fehland will sing and Roger Fehland will be the guest speaker.
The Ride for the Wall event will be May 30 and participants will be at the
The post will be having an open house June 24 about the disc golf course established at the park earlier this month.
Kofoot said the event will be free to the public and will include free demonstrations about the course.
The event will start at 10 a.m. Wilbur Bill Wallis posted on the Legion Park of Watseka Facebook page that he is the designer of the nine-hole course. There will be discs available to use that day and there will be some available for purchase as well.