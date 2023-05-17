Officers

Photo by Carla Waters

American Legion Post 23 Commander Lyle Kofoot reads the names of the newly-installed officers including Ken Lehmann, John Connor, Rick Ziebart, Fred Bohlmann and Tony Laucius. Diana Causley was not available for the photo.

 Photo by Carla Waters

The American Legion Post 23 officers were installed May 8 at the Legion Post.

Officers include: Lyle Kofoot, commander; Rick Ziebart, senior vice commander; Ken Lehmann, sgt.-at-arms; Fred Bohlmann, adjutant; John Connor, chaplain; Tony Laucius, financial officer; Diana Causley, junior vice commander.