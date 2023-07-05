There has been some interest from outside businesses in Watseka.
Mayor John Allhands told the city council June 27 that there have been inquiries of late.
Allhands told the aldermen, “If you folks have something for downtown incentives, please throw it into the mix.
“We’re taking some action to try and get the funds up to do some things. We’ve had some interest in the city all of the sudden,” he said.
“I don’t have anything yet, but I have a couple of feelers out to my old hometown and looking forward to a phone call from an alderman that I actually grew up with, “Alderman Scott Anderson said. “I’ll see if I can find something from up north and maybe that will help.”
Allhands said he has shown the old Charms building, the old Travel Discovery building and the old KFC building in the last two weeks to two separate people,” he said. There has also been interest in the old UARCO building. “That could mean multiple jobs,” he said.
Anderson asked about the old Lamplighter building at Fourth and Walnut. Allhands said the owner is still working on that project. “The inside is what he wants to work on next,” he said. “The goal is two or three commercial downstairs and two or three 1,500 square foot apartments up. I think he’s already purchased a one- or two-person elevator. He’s got a plan.”
Anderson said he would like to see the buildings downtown go back to an endeavor of the owner of the building living above the business in that building.
Allhands said he has heard from historians about the upstairs of the businesses being rented by traveling salesmen or other travelers.
“There is a purpose of talking with other communities to find out how they do it. It’s called networking. It’s very important that you can get ideas from others instead of trying to reinvent the wheel,” Allhands said. “There is value to it.”
In another matter, Allhands asked public works Director Loren Grosvenor to explain why the public works crews are cleaning property around the railroads.
“If ditches get a lot of vegetation, trees and everything, they don’t flow properly. There is a method to the madness as to why we are doing it. As far as I understood we are crossing railroad property in order to get into ditches that have an easement. The goal is to from Grant Street all the way to Fifth and get better flow.”
Grosvenor said in the last month public works has cleaned the drainage ditch from Walnut to Sheridan. “There was quite a bit of debris in those ditches. Those tie into the ditch underneath the tracks on the south side. Those have all filled in with brush, leaves, dirt, you name it. Those culverts were about half full as well. We’re trying to get those cleaned out. If the ditches aren’t cleaned the culverts being cleaned isn’t going to make a huge difference.
“It’s kind of a trade off. We’re using some private property to get to some of the areas. I’ve worked with the business owner there, T&D Metal, Dittrichs, who said we can use that south parking lot to stage equipment to drive in and out of. We’ve cleaned up some of the area that I believe the railroad had piled a bunch of brush and debris on his property cleaning out that ditch. As a gesture of good faith and using his property we’ve cleaned up some messes while we are working our way through there. It’s easier to clean some brush to get past it. To get along the railroad track there is a ditch on both sides once you get past NAPA. We’re really just trying to get some water to flow through there. Right now is a dry part of the season. It’s a good opportunity to get in there. I know it looks like a lot of manpower over there. We are not pulling all of my staff onto that project. We sandblasted and painted 12 hydrants in the last day and a half. We’ve done about 8 ton of asphalt patching and potholing this week.
“We are still concentrating on the entire town. We are not solely focused on anybody’s private property by any means. We are trying to get ditches opened up and flowing. Yes, we are cleaning up some messes that are on a private property but that’s working hand in hand using his parking lot, cleaning up trash that was dumped on him, not by the business owner himself. I think the more we can do along those railroads it’s going to help the east side of town and possibly part of west side that flows that way through the drainage ditches that cross the tracks,” Grosvenor said.
He said the railroad will not respond to requests to help and does not help with the cleanup. He said the state is also doing similar work east of Watseka.
Earlier in the meeting, Alderwoman Jenny DeLahr had said that she is not in favor of public works crews working on private property, and mentioned this project specifically. She then asked about work being done on the county property that is behind Loveridge Lane and who will benefit from that.
Grosvenor said the county is looking to drain the standing water on the east side of the county’s parking lot. “If they are looking to do a drainage ditch there it makes sense. We already have water issues over by Loveridge. I think that’s been a topic for many years.”
He said the county had approached the city about drainage in that area.