Air quality in the Iroquois County area - and much of Illiana - has been poor due to smoke from Canadian wild fires.
The National Weather Service advised residents June 27-28 about the poor air quality for northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
It has been recommended that people limit prolonged outdoor activity if they have a chronic respiratory issue.
According to the National Weather Service, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecast included unhealthy air quality for fine particulate matter throughout the state on June 28 and unhealthy for sensitive groups for fine particulate matter throughout the state on June 29.
“Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert,” reads the alert from the NWS.
“Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.
“Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
The weather service also noted that the Air Quality Action Day was forecast for northwest Indiana for “elevated ozone levels and wildfire smoke” until midnight June 29.
“Ozone Levels and Smoke Levels are expected to be at unhealthy levels
for sensitive groups. For additional information...please visit the