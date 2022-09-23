Ag

Members of Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences’ (CHSAS) Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences Chapter toured Costa Rica ag sites in 2019. The high school is among seven in the state that host the youth organization. (Photo courtesy of Derrick Rhodes, CHSAS)

Agriculture education supporters learned a youth organization helps students learn about agricultural careers even if their school doesn’t offer ag classes.

Ebony Webber, CEO of National Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS), discussed the organization and its youth chapters with the Illinois Leadership Council for Agricultural Education (ILCAE) in Chicago. The group toured Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences (CHSAS) and heard from faculty and administrators.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

