Grape production this season is expected to flourish at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard despite it being mired in a severe drought.

Diane Hahn, owner/operator of the specialty farm and agritourism center located on a scenic glacier moraine in central Illinois, discussed the reasons for her optimism during a recent FarmWeek interview.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

