Andrew Westfall column sig

The Purdue Extension Service of White County will be hosting the annual “Agricultural Outlook Breakfast” at the 4-H Community Building at the fairgrounds in Reynolds on Thursday, Sept.15, at 7:30 a.m. The program is free to the public and is designed to help farmers, landowners, and agribusiness managers make better business decisions in the coming year. The program will be presented by Dr. Michael Langemeier, an Agricultural Economist from Purdue and is generously being sponsored by Alliance Bank, Bank of Wolcott, Farm Credit Mid-America, First Merchants Bank, and The Fountain Trust Company.

Following many years of weak margins, grain prospects for the 2022 crops have improved immensely, will this continue into 2022 and beyond? With these high prices have also come inflation, increasing interest rates and rising input costs, will these trends continue? Current USDA reports are predicting solid corn yields for Indiana. How are other states fairing this year, and how will prices be affected as combines begin to run? The most recent Purdue land value and cash rent survey showed record high land prices in Indiana. What was the reason for this and will these prices continue? These questions and more will be addressed during the program.

Tags

Trending Food Videos