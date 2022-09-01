The Purdue Extension Service of White County will be hosting the annual “Agricultural Outlook Breakfast” at the 4-H Community Building at the fairgrounds in Reynolds on Thursday, Sept.15, at 7:30 a.m. The program is free to the public and is designed to help farmers, landowners, and agribusiness managers make better business decisions in the coming year. The program will be presented by Dr. Michael Langemeier, an Agricultural Economist from Purdue and is generously being sponsored by Alliance Bank, Bank of Wolcott, Farm Credit Mid-America, First Merchants Bank, and The Fountain Trust Company.
Following many years of weak margins, grain prospects for the 2022 crops have improved immensely, will this continue into 2022 and beyond? With these high prices have also come inflation, increasing interest rates and rising input costs, will these trends continue? Current USDA reports are predicting solid corn yields for Indiana. How are other states fairing this year, and how will prices be affected as combines begin to run? The most recent Purdue land value and cash rent survey showed record high land prices in Indiana. What was the reason for this and will these prices continue? These questions and more will be addressed during the program.
This program is free to attend; however, RSVP’s are needed by Sept. 12, to get an accurate head count for breakfast, which will be served at 7:30 a.m. followed by the program. To RSVP, please contact the Purdue Extension Office of White County at 219-984-5115 or e-mail me at awestfal@purdue.edu.
Yard Tasks to Tackle in September
One seasonal resource I like to point homeowners to is Purdue’s Consumer Horticulture website, which can be accessed here: https://www.purdue.edu/hla/sites/yardandgarden/ Aside from information on timely hot topics that you may be seeing in your landscape or neighborhood, the website is also helpful to bookmark for reminders on when to complete routine tasks, with its monthly calendars outlining the best time to for certain lawn, garden and landscape duties.
A few September highlights: fall rather than spring is actually a prime time to fertilize a lawn and help it recover from summer stress, apply a high-nitrogen fertilizer at the rate of 0.5 to 1 pound of actual nitrogen per 1,000 square feet. Lawn bare spots can also be re-seeded giving them enough time to establish before winter. If you had any disease issues with your garden or plant, be sure and discard those plants and rake leaves as they fall to help prevent the disease from returning next year. Have questions or seeking further information? Feel free to visit the website above or contact our office at 219-984-5115 or awestfal@purdue.edu