July Ice Cream Month

It is no secret that consumers love ice cream. In fact, 87% of Americans have ice cream in the freezer right now! Because milk is the main ingredient in ice cream, this refreshing dairy food contains calcium, high-quality protein and other essential vitamins and minerals.

“Although these nutrients are less concentrated in ice cream than in milk, yogurt and cheese, they still make ice cream a nutritious option when compared to other dessert items,” said Monica Nyman, a registered dietitian and St. Louis District Dairy Council senior nutrition educator.

