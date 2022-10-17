corn

Corn dries in a McLean County field before it is harvested. (File photo by Illinois Farm Bureau photographer Catrina Rawson)

BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS — Weed researchers are challenging proposed federal restrictions on a common weed control ingredient, arguing that the rules could reduce yields and increase herbicide resistance.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in June unveiled new concentration limits on atrazine to stop runoff from harming aquatic plants and animals. The herbicide is used primarily on corn, grain sorghum and sugar cane fields.

