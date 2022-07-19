U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack

Photo contributed

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack

 Photo contributed

Some farmers can now plant crops on acres reserved for conservation, USDA announced May 26.

The Ag Department plans to alter rules around the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) to permit producers to request their CRP contract be terminated in its final year. The shift is intended to boost crop production amid the war in Ukraine.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

