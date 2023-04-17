1

USDA’s prospective plantings report released estimates that corn acres this spring could total 91.99 million acres, up 3.42 million acres or 4% from last year, and soybean acres could total 87.51 million acres, a slight increase from 87.5 million acres in 2022. (Photo by Illinois Farm Bureau photographer Catrina Rawson)

Look out, corn acres are on a comeback.

USDA’s prospective plantings report released Friday estimates corn acres this spring could total 91.99 million acres, up 3.42 million acres or 4% from last year. Soybean acres could total 87.51 million acres, a slight increase from 87.5 million acres in 2022.

