1

Catrina Rawson

USDA projects this year’s corn crop, which U.S. farmers are still planting, could produce a record 15.3 billion bushels (up 10% from last year) (Photo by Catrina Rawson)

 Catrina Rawson

USDA projects some record-large crops in the U.S. and South America this year and into 2024.

If realized, ending stocks are expected to rise while crop prices could plummet in the coming year based on the Ag Department’s May world ag supply and demand estimates.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Tags