USDA estimates food price inflation could increase another 8% this year after racing to its highest level last year (9.9%) since 1979.

Catrina Rawson

Food costs will continue to eat away at consumers’ pocketbooks this year.

USDA estimates food price inflation could increase another 8% this year after racing to its highest level last year (9.9%) since 1979.

