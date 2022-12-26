For the first time, USDA is forecasting an agricultural trade deficit.

U.S. ag exports are projected to reach $190 billion next year, while imports are predicted to rise to $199 billion. A trade deficit has occurred before (in 1959 and 2020, for example), but USDA has never forecast one until now.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

