Top U.S. ag trade officials recently rejected a compromise with the Mexican government over the country's proposed ban on imports of genetically modified corn from the United States.

Warning that billions of dollars in bilateral trade are at risk, the top two U.S. ag trade officials formally rejected a revised proposal from the Mexican government to ban U.S. imports of genetically modified corn for food production.

USDA Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor and U.S. Trade Representative Chief Agricultural Negotiator Doug McKalip announced the decision after meeting with Mexican government officials Monday in Mexico City.

