With winter approaching, ice-cold milk on ice-cold days may not sound as appealing as it does in the heat of the summer. Surprisingly, milk sales actually increase throughout the winter months. Milk is a staple in many comfort dishes created for the long nights of winter. So while drinking ice-cold milk may not be a current seasonal choice, enjoying milk in hot winter beverages is still showing to be an American favorite.

All dairy milk, whether served warm or cold, contains 13 essential nutrients the body needs. These nutrients include calcium, vitamin D and potassium, all of which are nutrients of concern within American diets. “The dairy case has something for everyone. There are many varieties of milk, including low-fat and fat-free, as well as lactose-free options,” explains registered dietitian Monica Nyman. “Adding milk to a favorite hot beverage is a simple way to work these 13 essential nutrients into a busy day.”

