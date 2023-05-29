June is dairy month – the perfect time to thank the farmers who produce delicious and nutritious dairy foods. Originally known as National Milk Month, June Dairy Month highlights the health benefits of dairy foods and the importance of the dairy industry. Today, dairy farmers are not only making strides on the farm but also in the community by educating consumers on dairy cows, dairy farms and dairy foods.

For more than 90 years, the St. Louis District Dairy Council (SLDDC) has been able to contribute to this community movement. This year, in partnership with the Southwest Dairy Museum Inc., SLDDC is excited to bring the Mobile Dairy Classroom to consumers throughout Missouri and Illinois. The Mobile Dairy Classroom, a 32-foot classroom on wheels, began visiting schools in May, traveling through 10 counties in Illinois. Moving into June, the Mobile Dairy Classroom will reach even more consumers as it makes its way to county and state fairs, as well as to local community events throughout SLDDC’s territory.

