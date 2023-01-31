Dairy foods are full of powerful nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and protein to help keep bones, muscles, and bodies strong. These nutrients are important for all individuals, including pregnant moms, babies, teenagers, adults, and every age in between. “Even if an individual is not following a certain diet or health plan, adding dairy every day can help maintain physical strength and health while reaching the recommended three servings,” states registered dietitian Monica Nyman.
A dairy-packed snack adds nutrients and energy to head off a mid-morning or after-lunch slump. Snacks have been linked to improved concentration and comprehension in adults and students alike. Dairy foods are also an optimal choice to include in pre-or post-workout snacks. The protein in dairy helps to keep the body full and energized between meals and helps build and repair muscles after exercise. Dairy pairs well with other food groups, allowing an individual to get the most out of their snack. To create a power-packed snack, make sure to pair two or three of the five food groups together: dairy, fruits, vegetables, protein, and whole grains.
Smoothies are a quick grab-n-go option that calls for simply adding milk, yogurt, and fruits or vegetables to a blender. Using frozen fruit or adding ice will produce a colder, thicker beverage. Yogurt parfaits are another quick-fix nutritious mini-meal. Layer yogurt, fruit, and granola for a delicious snack that helps quell hunger in between meals. Mixing cottage cheese and fresh cut-up veggies like peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers makes the perfect savory snack. Adding more flavors is as easy as sprinkling spices and seasonings like pepper, chives, fresh or dried herbs or garlic.
“The dairy case offers many snack choices and has something for everyone, including low fat and fat free varieties, as well as lactose-free products. This versatility allows consumers to tailor their power packed dairy snacks to their lifestyle,” notes Nyman. Whether looking to curb hunger throughout the day, or searching for a family snack that everyone can enjoy, dairy fits into every diet and can help keep life on track in 2023.
For more information on power packed dairy snacks, visit our website at www.stldairycouncil.org or contact Monica Nyman with St. Louis District Dairy Council at (309) 681-4629 or mnyman@stldairycouncil.org. For delicious and nutritious recipes, check us out on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.
Packed full of protein and delicious flavors, this creamy veggie dip just made snacking even better!
8 oz. light cream cheese, softened
½ cup Greek yogurt, plain
¼ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
2 Tbsp. fresh dill, finely chopped
Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth. If you do not have a food processor, you can combine all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together until smooth. Cover and chill for 30 minutes.
Serve chilled with your choice of raw veggies, crackers, or any other snack you like to dip and enjoy!