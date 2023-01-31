Untitled design - 1

Photo contributed

CREAMY VEGETABLE DIP

 Photo contributed

Dairy foods are full of powerful nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and protein to help keep bones, muscles, and bodies strong. These nutrients are important for all individuals, including pregnant moms, babies, teenagers, adults, and every age in between. “Even if an individual is not following a certain diet or health plan, adding dairy every day can help maintain physical strength and health while reaching the recommended three servings,” states registered dietitian Monica Nyman.

A dairy-packed snack adds nutrients and energy to head off a mid-morning or after-lunch slump. Snacks have been linked to improved concentration and comprehension in adults and students alike. Dairy foods are also an optimal choice to include in pre-or post-workout snacks. The protein in dairy helps to keep the body full and energized between meals and helps build and repair muscles after exercise. Dairy pairs well with other food groups, allowing an individual to get the most out of their snack. To create a power-packed snack, make sure to pair two or three of the five food groups together: dairy, fruits, vegetables, protein, and whole grains.

More from this section

Trending Food Videos