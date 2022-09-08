Andrew Westfall column sig

Early scouting reports seem to indicate that grain quality for 2022 should be strong given our general lack of excessive moisture. However, as always there have been a few reports of corn ear rots around the state. The most common of these rots are Diplodia and Trichoderma. Diplodia ear rot can be characterized by a white or gray mold that covers the ear and is usually associated with a lighter than normal ear. This fungus thrives when we have wet, humid conditions when the corn is silking as well as up to 3 weeks after silking. Corn that is showing a greenish or blue mold that is growing between the kernels and over the cob is likely Trichoderma ear rot.

Depending on the severity of these rots, they will lead to a decrease in yield, and may hit the farmer in the pocketbook once again as they likely get docked a certain price per bushel upon delivery. Aside from financial concerns, some ear rots (not all) are also a problem as the fungi are capable of producing toxic compounds known as mycotoxins, which can be toxic to animals and humans.

