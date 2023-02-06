Barn

A barn in Christian County gives off positive vibes. Speakers during University of Illinois Extension’s Attracting Rural Residents interactive webinar series stressed rural communities are changing but not dying. (Photo by Illinois Farm Bureau photographer Catrina Rawson). For information on the third and final webinar, visit http://bit.ly/3R6PuGp.

Ben Winchester is hoping to flip the script on the negative narrative surrounding rural communities.

“The narrative we’re using to describe our small towns and rural places is terrible,” said Winchester, rural sociologist for the Center for Community Vitality at the University of Minnesota. As an example, he points to words like “sleepy” and “dying,” which he sees used regularly in mainstream media.

