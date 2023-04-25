1

The Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri predicted that food and farmland prices could return to more normal rates of inflation later this year and into 2024. (Photo courtesy of Illinois Farm Bureau)

Buyers of everything from food to farmland could see a return to more normal rates of inflation later this year and into 2024.

The Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI) at the University of Missouri predicted the economic shift recently in its annual U.S. Baseline Outlook report.

