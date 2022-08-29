Andrew Westfall column sig

The annual Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rent Survey was released recently, suggesting that farmland values across Indiana have risen rapidly to all-time highs in 2022. Statewide, top quality farmland averaged $12,808 per acre, up 30.9% from the same time last year. Top quality farmland here in West Central Indiana came in at $13,050 per acre, a 19% increase from last year. According to survey respondents, average ground increased 30.1% state-wide and 16.3% locally (to $10,914/acre), while poor farmland increased 34% state-wide and 14.8% locally (to $9,418/acre).

According to Purdue Ag Economist Dr. Todd Kuethe, ““Multiple factors are influencing the increase in farmland prices, including positive net farm incomes, relatively strong commodity prices, inflation, and high farmer liquidity. However, rising interest rates are associated with increased costs of borrowing, which put downward pressure on purchases financed through mortgages.”

