The annual Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rent Survey was released recently, suggesting that farmland values across Indiana have risen rapidly to all-time highs in 2022. Statewide, top quality farmland averaged $12,808 per acre, up 30.9% from the same time last year. Top quality farmland here in West Central Indiana came in at $13,050 per acre, a 19% increase from last year. According to survey respondents, average ground increased 30.1% state-wide and 16.3% locally (to $10,914/acre), while poor farmland increased 34% state-wide and 14.8% locally (to $9,418/acre).
According to Purdue Ag Economist Dr. Todd Kuethe, ““Multiple factors are influencing the increase in farmland prices, including positive net farm incomes, relatively strong commodity prices, inflation, and high farmer liquidity. However, rising interest rates are associated with increased costs of borrowing, which put downward pressure on purchases financed through mortgages.”
Cash rent prices of all land classes also increased around the state and in West Central Indiana, though not as significantly as land value. State-wide, top, average and poor farm ground averaged rent values of $300, $252, and $207 per acre, respectively. Locally, those figures came out to $329, $289, and $247, respectively. Ground is classified based on its productivity, with the indicator being average corn yield per acre. In our part of the state top ground is considered yield of 229 bushel/acre, average ground 200 bushel/acre, and poor ground 170 bushels per acre.
The full report is available for viewing at the Purdue Center for Commercial Ag website: https://ag.purdue.edu/commercialag/home/ Or if you would like a copy please call (219-984-5115) or stop by the Purdue Extension Office of White County located at the fairgrounds in Reynolds, or e-mail me at awestfal@purdue.edu.
The Purdue Ag Econ Report is a quarterly publication, which you can subscribe to by visiting the website above. For more information on ag economics, I would recommend clicking around on the website further. In addition to farmland values, you will also be able to access helpful information on ag policy, crop insurance, farm finance, business management, timely economic outlook webinars and more.