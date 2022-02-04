CITY
Watseka
Feb. 1
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 11:44 p.m.
Feb. 2
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the area of Third and Oak at 8:37 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of East Cherry Street at 8:39 a.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the area of Kay and Walnut at 8:48 a.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 200 block of South Fourth Street at 10:15 a.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the area of Second and Walnut at 12:38 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of West Washington at 1:24 p.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 700 block of West Walnut at 5:53 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of South Fifth Street at 7:28 p.m.] Police responded to a disturbance in the area of Fifth and Sheridan at 8:59 p.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 9:46 p.m.