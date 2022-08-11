Andrew Westfall column sig

One of the few bright sides of a pretty dry summer has been that weed emergence has been minimal in many fields. However, with recent rains along with a lack of crop canopy, we are beginning to notice those obnoxious weeds poking through fields again. Little can be done at this point until after harvest, but doing some preparation now may make life easier for next year.

In areas where herbicides can still be applied, such as ditch banks and roadsides, control may still be warranted as this year’s weed will produce next years weed seed. For fields, it is a good idea to scout fields right now and make notes and sketch maps of where weeds are present to help jog your memory a few months from now as you establish a weed management program for 2023.

Tags

Trending Food Videos