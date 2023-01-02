The New Year is the perfect time to make improvements in your overall health and wellness. A few simple changes can make a major impact on health. Make a commitment to shape up eating habits by making more healthful food choices, including consuming three daily servings of dairy. Milk, cheese and yogurt together provide a powerful nutrient package of calcium, vitamin D and seven other essential nutrients that help build stronger bones and healthy bodies. Pledge to make 2023 the best year yet, with these tips from Monica Nyman, Registered Dietitian with the St. Louis District Dairy Council.
Balance what you eat by including foods from all the food groups every day – Dairy, Protein, Vegetable, Fruit and Grain. A colorful meal is a healthy meal. Aim for at least five fruits and vegetables per day.
Fuel up with breakfast daily. Make a delicious fruit and yogurt smoothie or creamy oatmeal made with low fat milk. Not a lot of time in the morning? Prep overnight oats or cheesy breakfast sandwiches to reheat so that you are not skipping out on this important meal.
Snacks can add key nutrients to your diet and sustain your energy levels between meals. Try yogurt with fruit, whole grain crackers with low-fat cheese or a small handful of nuts.
Size up your portions. Use measuring cups to help learn the right serving sizes. Use smaller plates, bowls and glasses to help keep portions in control.
Enjoy family mealtime and make it a priority. Research shows that family meals promote healthier eating as well as positive relationships.
Get active by making exercise a part or your daily routine. Physical activity helps your body control stress and weight. Adults should aim for 30 minutes of daily activity; children and teens should get 60 minutes each day. Try short bouts throughout the day, an online membership or the buddy system to get you motivated.
Choose healthy foods when eating out. Grilled, baked, broiled or steamed options are the best for lower calories. Pick healthy sides including salads, vegetables, fruits and dairy. Be mindful of portion sizes at restaurants.
Plan meals ahead of time. Review the calendar to see what nights allow more free time to cook. This helps prevent drive-thru dining or last minute meal decisions. Grocery shop once per week so that all ingredients are ready to go. Batch cook larger portions of meals. Freeze for later or have a night of leftovers to save time in the kitchen.
Do not skip the milk. Milk is the number one source or calcium, vitamin D and potassium in the diet. Make sure you get three serving of dairy daily.
Watch empty calories. Sugar filled drinks and desserts offer calories, but no nutrition. Eat to fuel your body with the important nutrients needed each day to keep you going.
For more information on the health benefits of dairy, visit www.stldairycouncil.org or contact Monica Nyman with St. Louis District Dairy Council: call (314)-835-9668, or e-mail mnyman@stldairycouncil.org. For more delicious and nutritious recipes, check us out on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.
Creamy Banana Walnut Oatmeal
This quick-fix recipe can help jumpstart your day with great taste and nutrition.
2 packets instant oatmeal
1/2 tablespoon chopped walnuts
In a small bowl, combine milk and oatmeal packets. Microwave on high for 1 to 2 minutes until steaming hot, but not boiling. Stir until creamy. Stir in mashed banana. Garnish with walnuts and serve.