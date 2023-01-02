Untitled design - 1

BANANA OATMEAL

The New Year is the perfect time to make improvements in your overall health and wellness. A few simple changes can make a major impact on health. Make a commitment to shape up eating habits by making more healthful food choices, including consuming three daily servings of dairy. Milk, cheese and yogurt together provide a powerful nutrient package of calcium, vitamin D and seven other essential nutrients that help build stronger bones and healthy bodies. Pledge to make 2023 the best year yet, with these tips from Monica Nyman, Registered Dietitian with the St. Louis District Dairy Council.

Balance what you eat by including foods from all the food groups every day – Dairy, Protein, Vegetable, Fruit and Grain. A colorful meal is a healthy meal. Aim for at least five fruits and vegetables per day.

