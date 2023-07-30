CornExports.jpg

U.S. corn production totaled just 13.7 billion bushels for the 2022-23 marketing year. This year, however, USDA predicts domestic corn production could rebound to a record 15.32 billion bushels despite the early-season drought (Photo by Catrina Rawson)

Brazil is well on its way to unseating the U.S. as the top corn exporter this marketing year, which ends Aug. 31.

USDA estimates Brazil could account for 30.2% of world corn exports for the 2022-23 marketing year while U.S. exports are on pace to fall to a multi-year low of 1.65 billion bushels, which accounts for about 24.8% of the world market, according to USDA’s latest world ag supply and demand estimates.

