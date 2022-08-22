Corn

A bin of sweet corn from Nayak Farms moves from the Grundy County fields to be loaded and trucked to a Chicago-area food bank. (Photo courtesy of David Nayak)

David Nayak bought a Grundy County farm in October with a goal to impact lives and fight hunger. On July 28, the Chicago physician delivered fresh sweet corn to two food banks.

“I think God is calling us to feed our state,” Nayak told FarmWeek the day after helping with his first harvest at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

