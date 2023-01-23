Champaign, IL — State Conservationist Ivan Dozier announced that the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will offer Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) funding for the Precision Conservation Management efforts in several Illinois counties, according to information provided. Illinois NRCS has partnered with the Illinois Corn Growers Association to help producers address sheet and rill erosion on farm ground in project areas.
Landowners can apply for assistance through RCPP to implement cover crop practices. The project focus is to increase cover crop use and reduce sheet and rill erosion on farm ground in the following 20 Illinois counties: Champaign, Christian, Clinton, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Livingston, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, McLean, Monroe, Piatt, Sangamon, St. Clair, Tazewell, Vermilion, Washington, and Woodford.