Farm

More than 40% of U.S. farmland is owned by people older than 65. And now younger generations, who often have fewer resources compared to veteran farmers, are facing another real estate barrier to enter the ag industry as farmland prices surge. (Photo by Illinois Farm Bureau photographer Catrina Rawson)

A significant increase in farmland prices and low turnover rate are making it more difficult for many farmers to expand their operations.

And perhaps the demographic of farmers getting squeezed the most in the current economic environment are millennials, those between the ages of 26 and 41, according to AgAmerica, the nation’s largest non-bank agricultural lender.

