When her father became ill several years ago, the interactions with his doctors stood out to Rock Falls native Heather Moser.

"Going through that interaction with him, and really kind of getting an eye-opening look at several different perspectives from emergency room visits to neurology visits and all the things that came along with him getting sick really opened my eyes. ... I want to be a part of that. I want to be a part of helping people, especially those from a rural community that don't always have the best access to health care," she said.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Trending Food Videos