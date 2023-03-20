Milk

USDA predicts the all-milk price could decline from an average of $25.55 per hundredweight in 2022 to $21.60 this year. (Photo by Illinois Farm Bureau photographer Catrina Rawson)

The high food price environment forced many consumers to reevaluate their spending in recent years. But it hasn’t chased them from the meat or dairy aisle.

Sales of red meat, poultry and dairy products remain strong as consumers around the world look to get the most nutrition out of each food dollar, according to industry experts.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.