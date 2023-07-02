Dairy

Don Mackinson (right) checks on cows with his grandchildren (left to right) Eli and Ava Faber, at the family’s historic dairy near Pontiac. (Photo by Daniel Grant)

Don Mackinson, owner/operator of Mackinson Dairy near Pontiac, Illinois, probably doesn’t care if he’s described as a glass-half-full or glass-half-empty kind of guy.

As long as the glass contains milk, he’s pretty happy about the situation either way.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Tags