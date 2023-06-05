1

A barge makes it way into the 600-foot Lock 25 in Winfield, Missouri. A $732 million expansion entails constructing a 1,200-foot lock on the other side of the wall to improve efficiency of barge transportation, among other benefits. (Photo by Tammy Sloup)

Thirty years in the making, the $732 million Lock and Dam 25 expansion was celebrated May 31 during a groundbreaking ceremony at the Winfield, Missouri, site.

With the Mississippi River and clear blue sky as a backdrop, a handful of speakers, including Army Corps of Engineers and state officials, as well as a White House adviser, shared how the Lock 25 project will improve efficiency for barge traffic and safety for mariners, enhance the movement of commodities along the inland waterway system and help boost the economy.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Tags