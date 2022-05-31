June Dairy Month: Ninety and on the MOOVE!

It is one of our favorite times of the year! June Dairy Month honors hardworking farmers who produce wholesome dairy foods. While dairy’s great taste is reason enough to celebrate, 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for St. Louis District Dairy Council (SLDDC), the organization charged with promoting dairy on behalf of farmers in Missouri and Illinois. Our “Ninety and on the MOOVE,” campaign designed to celebrate the 90-year milestone, reflects how the dairy industry and promotion efforts continue to move forward.
Dairy Farmers Moving Forward
1923 was a game-changer for many farmers with the debut of the first milking machine, the Surge Milker. Farmers were filling milk cans (which could weigh 110 pounds each) and lugging them to storage, then loading them onto a truck once it was time for delivery. The “bulk milk tank” invention around 1948, freed farmers from the time consuming and backbreaking work of hauling milk cans. In the late 1990’s, cows began to milk themselves (sort of) with the development of automatic milking parlors or robotic milkers. “It’s fascinating to see the industry’s progress over the years and to be able to share these practices with students who may never step foot on a dairy farm,” states Senior Nutrition Educator and Registered Dietitian, Monica Nyman.
The Dairy Case Moving Forward The dairy industry continues to evolve and deliver new and improved products that address the shifting needs and priorities of consumers. Basic dairy options, such as low-fat milk, vanilla yogurt, and sliced cheddar cheese, have been on the shelves for decades and continue to provide 13 essential nutrients. High protein yogurt, ultra-pasteurized milk with an extended shelf life and fermented dairy (packed full of healthy bacteria), are all examples of innovative products that consumers are asking for. “Families can choose from a variety of dairy products to meet their taste and nutritional goals,” notes Nyman.
St. Louis Dairy Council Moving Forward
Since 1932, SLDDC has brought the story of dairy foods and farmers to life through local education programs. During its nine decades, Dairy Council programs have included milking demonstrations, butter churning, signage on public transportation vehicles, and even celebrity cow milking contests. Though the milking demonstrations of the early 1940s have given way to virtual classroom presentations and interactive displays, the organization remains committed to dairy promotion that is real, relevant and responsive. Today we promote the healthfulness of dairy in an engaging and personal way by sharing the latest research, partnering with schools and community organizations and connecting with consumers via traditional and social media.
June Dairy Month: Ninety and on the MOOVE!
It is one of our favorite times of the year! June Dairy Month honors hardworking farmers who produce wholesome dairy foods. While dairy’s great taste is reason enough to celebrate, 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for St. Louis District Dairy Council (SLDDC), the organization charged with promoting dairy on behalf of farmers in Missouri and Illinois. Our “Ninety and on the MOOVE,” campaign designed to celebrate the 90-year milestone, reflects how the dairy industry and promotion efforts continue to move forward.
Dairy Farmers Moving Forward
1923 was a game-changer for many farmers with the debut of the first milking machine, the Surge Milker. Farmers were filling milk cans (which could weigh 110 pounds each) and lugging them to storage, then loading them onto a truck once it was time for delivery. The “bulk milk tank” invention around 1948, freed farmers from the time consuming and backbreaking work of hauling milk cans. In the late 1990’s, cows began to milk themselves (sort of) with the development of automatic milking parlors or robotic milkers. “It’s fascinating to see the industry’s progress over the years and to be able to share these practices with students who may never step foot on a dairy farm,” states Senior Nutrition Educator and Registered Dietitian, Monica Nyman.
The Dairy Case Moving Forward The dairy industry continues to evolve and deliver new and improved products that address the shifting needs and priorities of consumers. Basic dairy options, such as low-fat milk, vanilla yogurt, and sliced cheddar cheese, have been on the shelves for decades and continue to provide 13 essential nutrients. High protein yogurt, ultra-pasteurized milk with an extended shelf life and fermented dairy (packed full of healthy bacteria), are all examples of innovative products that consumers are asking for. “Families can choose from a variety of dairy products to meet their taste and nutritional goals,” notes Nyman.
St. Louis Dairy Council Moving Forward
Since 1932, SLDDC has brought the story of dairy foods and farmers to life through local education programs. During its nine decades, Dairy Council programs have included milking demonstrations, butter churning, signage on public transportation vehicles, and even celebrity cow milking contests. Though the milking demonstrations of the early 1940s have given way to virtual classroom presentations and interactive displays, the organization remains committed to dairy promotion that is real, relevant and responsive. Today we promote the healthfulness of dairy in an engaging and personal way by sharing the latest research, partnering with schools and community organizations and connecting with consumers via traditional and social media.
As we move through June Dairy Month, remember the health benefits that milk, cheese and yogurt deliver. Loaded with calcium, potassium, protein and phosphorus, dairy foods contribute significant nutrition to Americans’ diets. So grab a glass of chocolate milk, a stick of mozzarella cheese or a yogurt smoothie and get ready to cheer all-things-dairy all summer long! For more information on dairy’s health benefits, visit www.stldairycouncil.org or contact us: call 309-681-4629 or e-mail mnyman@stldairycouncil.org. For delicious and nutritious recipes, check us out on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.
Cheesy Breakfast Pizza
Starting your day with a hearty breakfast will keep you moving along to finish all of your chores (or to-do’s). Bake ahead and reheat in the morning to save some time on your way to the barn (or the office).
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 30 Minutes
Servings: 8
Ingredients:
1 (8 ounce) package refrigerated crescent rolls
1 cup frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
½ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
5 eggs, beaten
¼ cup milk
½ tsp. salt
½ tsp. black pepper
1 ½ Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a 9 X 13-inch baking pan.
2. Unroll crescent roll dough and press into the prepared baking pan. Sprinkle hash browns, mozzarella and cheddar cheese over the crescent roll dough.
3. Whisk eggs, milk, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl; pour over potato-cheese layer. Top with Parmesan cheese.
4. Bake in the preheated oven until eggs are set in the middle and cheeses are melted, about 30 minutes.