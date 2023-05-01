Corn

Catrina Rawson

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on March 30 released proposed language related to its Act on Sophisticated Methods of Energy Supply Structures that calls for improving the carbon-intensity score of corn ethanol produce in the U.S, which could open the gate for more imports of American ethanol, according to U.S. officials. (Photo by Catrina Rawson, Illinois Farm Bureau)

 Catrina Rawson

A rule proposed by the Japanese government could open the gate for more imports of American ethanol, according to U.S. officials.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on March 30 released proposed language related to its Act on Sophisticated Methods of Energy Supply Structures that calls for improving the carbon-intensity score of corn ethanol produced in the U.S.

