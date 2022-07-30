The Indiana Forage Council (IFC), with assistance from Purdue Extension and SureTech Laboratories is hosting a contest for Indiana producers who harvest forage for hay or baleage within the state for the 2022 hay season. Objectives of the Hoosier Hay Contest are to promote forage production, inform hay producers on the nutritive value of their hay and encourage producers to sample and test their hay or baleage before feeding it to livestock. It also creates a friendly competition amongst Indiana producers on who produces higher quality hay.
All samples will be analyzed by SureTech Laboratories in Indianapolis, Ind. and released only to the contest organizer, producer and producer’s local Purdue Extension agriculture and natural resources educator. The Hoosier Hay contest has two categories, hay or baleage. Prize money will go to first, second and third place entries in both categories. First place will receive $250 and a one-year membership to IFC; second place $150; and third place $100. Winners will be recognized at the annual IFC meeting and the IFC website. The cost to participate is $10 per sample with the contest being limited to 100 samples. Rules and entry forms can be found at https://indianaforage.org/. Entries must be received by September, 30th. If you are in need of a hay probe, please reach out to our office at 219-984-5115 or your local Extension office.
Importance of Hay Testing
A dry summer has hay and silage producers around the state questioning the quality of their crop. It is important for these producers to have their hay and silage tested to ensure that nutritional requirements of animals are being met, and proper feed rations can be developed accordingly. A representative hay sample should include a small amount from several different bales. For example, if a lot has 20 bales, you might consider taking a sample from every 4th bale, before placing in a sealed plastic bag that is stored in a cool, dry place. Samples that contain greater than 15% moisture should be frozen. Make sure the bag is properly labeled, especially if collected from different lots, with information that includes your name, address, feed type and a way for you to identify that lot.
Testing should be completed for moisture, protein and energy, and producers may consider tests for key minerals as well. When rations are developed the nutrient analysis will be used as a dry-matter basis which can then be converted to an as-is basis using the moisture content. While this process will inevitably take time and money to complete, it may end up being a wise investment that will be critical to your livestock. For a list of certified forage testers in the state, as well as further information on testing, visit the website: foragetesting.org. For further information from Purdue, please visit the Extension Forage website available here: https://www.agry.purdue.edu/ext/forages.