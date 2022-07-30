Andrew Westfall column sig

The Indiana Forage Council (IFC), with assistance from Purdue Extension and SureTech Laboratories is hosting a contest for Indiana producers who harvest forage for hay or baleage within the state for the 2022 hay season. Objectives of the Hoosier Hay Contest are to promote forage production, inform hay producers on the nutritive value of their hay and encourage producers to sample and test their hay or baleage before feeding it to livestock. It also creates a friendly competition amongst Indiana producers on who produces higher quality hay.

All samples will be analyzed by SureTech Laboratories in Indianapolis, Ind. and released only to the contest organizer, producer and producer’s local Purdue Extension agriculture and natural resources educator. The Hoosier Hay contest has two categories, hay or baleage. Prize money will go to first, second and third place entries in both categories. First place will receive $250 and a one-year membership to IFC; second place $150; and third place $100. Winners will be recognized at the annual IFC meeting and the IFC website. The cost to participate is $10 per sample with the contest being limited to 100 samples. Rules and entry forms can be found at https://indianaforage.org/. Entries must be received by September, 30th. If you are in need of a hay probe, please reach out to our office at 219-984-5115 or your local Extension office.

