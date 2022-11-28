Farm

Patrons shop for fresh produce at a farmers market in downtown Bloomington. (Illinois Farm Bureau file photo)

Illinois will use $14.4 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture funding to buy locally produced food and distribute it to those in need, according to state officials. The two-year program will involve direct purchases from eligible farmers and multiple aggregation sites where goods will be consolidated and then distributed to schools, nonprofits and food banks.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Department of Human Services received the money as part of a local food purchasing cooperative agreement with USDA. Under the agreement, the state will buy produce, protein and fresh processed food at fair market value directly from underserved farmers.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

Trending Food Videos