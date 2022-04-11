ILLINOIS — Pig farmers in Illinois have the opportunity to take part in another round of tree buffer grants, according to information from the Illinois Pork Producers Association.
The Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) is offering this incentive for farmers to implement fresh landscaping on their pig farms. To date, Illinois pig farmers have already planted more than 3,700 trees with this program.
“Tree buffers are just one of the current best management practices that pig farmers are embracing to benefit the environment. We are proud to offer these grant opportunities to progressive pig farmers who understand the importance of stewardship for our future generations,” says Jennifer Tirey, executive director of IPPA.
IPPA will reimburse up to $2,500 per applicant. Trees and related materials including mulch and irrigation qualify for reimbursement. Tree installation costs will not be covered under this grant. The program is offered to Illinois pig farmers on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Applications for the tree buffer grant program are due by July 1.
IPPA is also offering pig farmers in Illinois another grant opportunity this year.
The Farm Beautification Grant allows producers to apply for up to $1,000 to purchase flag poles, landscaping, plants, signage and labor installation around their barns. The program is offered on a first-come-first-serve basis. Producers approved for the grant must be pre-approved by IPPA and will be reimbursed based on receipts and photos submitted.
For questions about the grant programs, contact Mike Borgic at mike@ilpork.com.
The deadline to apply for this program is Oct. 1.