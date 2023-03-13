SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – This year’s Illinois Performance Tested Bull Sale average exceeded all previous sales, averaging $4,440 on the 49 lots offered Feb. 23 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

“This sale continues to be one of the best sources for total performance genetics in the Midwest,” says Travis Meteer, Illinois Extension commercial ag educator and IPT sale manager. “During the past 55 years, the sale has sold 4,954 bulls valued at over $9.6 million dollars.”

