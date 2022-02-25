Champaign ILLINOIS — Matt Bunger was recently recognized as the Pastureland Conservationist of the Year at the American Forage and Grassland Council (AFGC) event. The National Pastureland Award is given each year to recognize employees of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) who show outstanding service to NRCS, to their clients, and to science through development and implementation of sound technology transfer on grazing land resources, according to information from the NRCS.
Bunger has more than 33 years of service with NRCS with over 15 years as a Grazing Specialist. He currently serves as the Illinois State Grazing Lands Specialist. During his career Bunger worked with agricultural groups and public agencies to build the grazing infrastructure in Illinois. In addition, Matt’s influence extends beyond Illinois borders as he helped create and update grazing conservation practice standards, guidance documents, and training curriculum used throughout the region.
Bunger has been a mainstay speaker at State and Regional grazing conferences for years. He goes to great lengths to support and promote the benefits of grazing for clean water and healthy soils as well as profitability strategies designed for beef, dairy, and other livestock operations. Bunger has connected and built NRCS partnerships with countless people and customers to the betterment of our planet’s natural resources.
According to State Conservationist Ivan Dozier, Illinois NRCS is grateful to have such an outstanding advocate for grazing over the years. “Matt’s conservation efforts and impact on the landscape will be recognized for years to come. Congratulations again, Matt Bunger.”