SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) encourages farmers and agrichemical facilities to take part in a free agrichemical container recycling program. Beginning in the middle of July and continuing into August, sites throughout the state will collect containers that are recycled to make shipping pallets, according to information from the ag department.
“This program offers farmers and agrichemical facilities a convenient opportunity to dispose of empty pesticide containers and demonstrate their environmental stewardship,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the recycling program. Collection sites will accept only high-density polyethylene, #2 plastic agrichemical containers that are clean and dry.”
Participants are responsible for rinsing containers and removing all caps, valves, metal, labels, booklets and foil seals. Participants are also responsible for cutting off the top and bottom of plastic drums and cutting the side of the drum from top to bottom. Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers can be recycled via the IDOA’s container recycling program by making the following container preparations: Mini Bulk (cage) containers are required to be cut into separate top, bottom and sides, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood) (6 slabs of plastic).
Intermediate Bulk Containers are to be cut in to 1-foot square pieces, fittings discarded (no metal, no wood). G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C. is offering services to pick up Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk containers throughout the year. Feel free to contact G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C. at 678-232-6047 to learn more about their Mini-Bulk and Intermediate Bulk container collection service.
The program is a cooperative venture between the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Agriculture Container Recycling Council, GROWMARK, Inc., Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C., Illinois Farm Bureau, and University of Illinois Extension.
For single day collection sites hours are: AM Site hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. PM Site hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In Iroquois County the days and sites are: Chebanse Ag, Chebanse, AM Aug. 1. Contact Dean Schafer at (815) 697-2392; Nutrien Ag Sol, Inc., Onarga, PM July 26. Contact Todd Miller at (815) 268-4428.
To obtain a free brochure about the program, call IDOA toll free at 1-800-641-3934.