A federal-state conservation program has returned with incentives and rental payments to improve water quality and wildlife and aquatic habitat.
On June 14, administrators of the two agencies involved announced Illinois farmers and landowners may again enroll in the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP). The Farm Service Agency (FSA) and Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) first opened CREP enrollment in the Illinois River Watershed in 1998 and expanded into the Kaskaskia River Watershed in 2010. In 2015, enrollment was suspended because the state lacked a budget and IDNR could not offer state options.
“CREP is one of our most flexible tools when it comes to voluntary, locally-led, partner-driven conservation efforts, and we’re so glad that we’re able to put it to work again in Illinois,” said FSA State Director Scott Halpin.
“Programs like CREP provide critical support to private landowners who want to implement sound conservation practices on their property,” IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said.
Enrollment opened June 15 in 68 counties where the entire county or portions are eligible. A total of 232,000 acres may be enrolled; however, 51,000 acres are currently enrolled under contracts signed before the 2015 suspension.
“We still have room to grow (enrolled acres),” said Jamie Diebal, FSA conservation program specialist. A landowner must enroll at least 3 acres.
One major change in the 2022 CREP program is a requirement that landowners must participate in both the federal and state parts of the program – not just one, according to Diebal.
Under the program, a landowner would sign a 14- or a 15-year Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) contract with FSA. Once enrolled, the landowner would sign a 15-year contract extension or a permanent conservation easement with IDNR.
“Once the 15-year (CRP contract) effort expires, it transfers to extend the conservation benefits,” Diebal said. “Our CREP goals are to improve water quality and wildlife and fish habitat.”
Eligible land must fall into one of two categories:
Highly erodible riparian areas immediately adjacent to the 100-year floodplain of the Illinois or Kaskaskia rivers or
Flooded or wetland riparian areas within the 100-year floodplain of the Illinois and Kaskaskia rivers and their tributaries.
Available conservation practices include planting of permanent native grasses, trees, filter strips, riparian buffers, wildlife food plots and permanent wildlife habitat.
Wetland restoration is another available practice. If a wetland is restored, it must be located in the watershed and either a farmed wetland, a prior converted wetland, or a wetland farmed under natural conditions.
Under CREP, a farmer would receive an annual rental payment based on the soil type. As a special CREP incentive, a farmer would also receive a 25%-per-acre annual payment. Diebal noted CREP payments, based on soil types, are not capped at $300 per acre as are CRP payments.
In addition, FSA provides landowners with 50% cost share to establish eligible practices. IDNR will provide participants with another 50% cost share to establish approved practices and a one-time payment for either a 15-year contract or permanent easement.
Diebal advised interested farmers and landowners to contact their local FSA office to start the process. FSA staff will work with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and IDNR. FSA handles the contract and is the agency in charge for the first 15 years, she explained.
CREP eligible counties include: Adams, Bond, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clinton, Coles, Cook, DeKalb, DeWitt, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Fulton, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Iroquois, Jefferson, Jersey, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Logan, McDonough, McHenry, McLean, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Menard, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Peoria, Perry, Piatt, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, St. Clair, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, Stark, Tazewell, Vermilion, Warren, Washington, Will and Woodford.