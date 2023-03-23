1

A John Deere 8 series tractor, featuring autonomy-enabling hardware, sits on display at the 2023 Commodity Classic in Orlando. (Photo by Daniel Grant for FarmWeek).

The use of driverless ag equipment might seem like something from a science fiction movie, but it’s already gaining ground on farms today.

And some of that technology was on display to farmers from around the world at Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, as equipment manufacturers set their sights on improved ag efficiencies.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.