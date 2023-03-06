www.stldairycouncil.org - 1

March is National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign designed by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This month-long effort puts nutrition front and center, and has been celebrated since 1973. This year’s awareness campaign encourages consumers to “Fuel for the Future.” During the month of March, keep in mind that good nutrition does not have to be restrictive or overwhelming. Small goals and changes can have a cumulative healthful effect, and every little bit is a step in the right direction.

Eat with the environment in mind. Buying foods in-season and shopping locally when possible benefit the planet and may also help keep food costs down. Although no pre-determined distance officially defines “local,” a set number of miles from a center point is often used. Because dairy is perishable, processing plants are usually located near dairy farms; meaning most milk in Illinois and Missouri is produced, processed and sold locally.

