Many farmers markets across Illinois offer food assistance programs to shoppers through LINK Up Illinois and other programs. (Photo by Illinois Farm Bureau photographer Catrina Rawson)

More access to locally grown produce means more food sold.

That was DeKalb Farmers Market manager Virginia Filicetti’s reasoning when she opted to allow people to buy vendors’ fruits and vegetables with federal food assistance. The market received authorization to do so under LINK — Illinois’ version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

