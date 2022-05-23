In 2007, Chris Harford found himself at the intersection of entrepreneurship and tradition.
It was his happy place.
Raised on a corn and soybean farm in Grundy County, Harford knew he’d eventually come back to farming. But upon Harford’s graduation from the University of Illinois, his late father, Doug Harford, wasn’t quite ready to retire.
Aside from his farming experience, Harford excelled at website and graphic design. He decided to take that passion to the next level while incorporating part of the family’s business — a tree farm his sister and brother-in-law Becky and Jamie Thomas started in 1999 called Spring Grove Nursery on the family’s property in Mazon.
“So my idea getting out of school was I’ve got access to these trees, and we’re right outside Chicago. Is there a way I can sell them, ... build a website and sell them online? And that’s what I did.”
And iTrees.com was born.
Harford built the website and utilized Spring Grove’s inventory list, marketed the product online and provided delivery and installation service.
“For the first several years it was just me and a pickup truck and the trailer, selling trees on the website and hauling them up to the suburbs and planting them,” Harford said.
He dubbed the relationship with Spring Grove “symbiotic.”
“We’re still their biggest customer of trees. So we definitely work very closely together,” Harford said. “We depend on them, and they depend on us, and it’s helped grow both of our businesses.”
When his dad retired, Harford took over duties of the corn and soybean farm and his wife, Marlee, took over the day-to-day operations of iTrees.com.
“I just always wanted to be an entrepreneur,” Harford said. “I always wanted to work for myself. Obviously I had a wonderful opportunity there that allowed me to take over this farming operation that my family had ... but I always kind of wanted to do more and do stuff on my own.”
Harford also recognized the need to diversify his income, and on top of the farming and retail operation, he operates a commercial and rental property business.
Today, iTrees.com partners with local nurseries and offers 50 to 60 different species of trees, such as maple, oak, spruce and crab apple.
For Harford, a highlight of marketing trees to the nearby Chicagoland area is interacting with customers, especially those who visit the family’s nursery.
“A lot of times we have customers that come down here to pick their trees out, from the city or from the suburbs, and they’re just kind of blown away,” Harford said. “It’s not that they haven’t been out to rural areas, but it’s more driving through.
“To be able to stop and go out in the field, or pick sweet corn ... I used to have a whole brochure that I would give them when they came out to pick out trees and gave them the local restaurants and different activities you can do in this area because I do think a lot of people just don’t know that these aren’t just places to drive through. There’s a lot of stuff going on.”
On top of his business ventures, Harford and friend Jerry Snyder produce a podcast — Snarf Talk — where they discuss comics, movies, television, pop culture and more.
And in honor of Doug Harford, who was a pilot and whose son described him as an innovator and entrepreneur, the family created the Are We Having Fun Yet? Adventure Fund to introduce young people to the joy of aviation and other new experiences.
Community involvement also is a priority for the Harford family, and a cause close to their hearts is Habitat for Humanity, for which the Harfords supply trees for the project’s homes. The retail business also works with municipalities to donate trees for public spaces when a certain number of trees are purchased by residents in the communities.