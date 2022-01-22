The price of food in grocery stores has increased dramatically in recent months. The cost of producing it will climb as well.
Farmers are reporting dramatic increases in the cost of anhydrous ammonia — one of the inputs (costs) of producing a crop. Anhydrous ammonia is a common fertilizer used to produce nitrogen, which assists with corn growth and mold control.
Benjamin Rice, who farms with his family in rural Philo, and Craig Anderson, who farms with his brother, Brian, in rural Mansfield, said their fertilizer dealer told them last year that the price of anhydrous ammonia would be going up. They made the decision to buy then, and they’re glad they did. The price has doubled since.
“We’ve had inputs go up anywhere from 100 to 300 percent just from last year,” Rice said.
While corn and soybean prices have increased, it’s not enough to offset the higher input costs.
Rice said the prices for corn and soybeans, which are the dominant crops grown in this area, are up about 25 percent from last year. That compares to input increases of 300 percent.
“So that math just doesn’t work out,” Rice said.
“The cash markets for corn and beans are so volatile day to day that as of right now, they’re at a nice level” — $5.86 a bushel for corn as of the close of markets Friday, which is about a $1 increase, and $13.54 a bushel for beans, about $1.50 more since last fall.
Craig and Brian Anderson’s supplier informed them in August that the price of anhydrous ammonia was at $735 a ton — about 70 percent higher than it had been — and was expected to climb further.
So they elected to buy then. The price has gone up to about $1,500 a ton since then.
Craig Anderson said some farmers elected to wait to buy in the hope that input prices would drop.
He said supply issues appear to be the primary problem.
Tom Fricke, director of information for the Vermilion County Farm Bureau, said part of the increase is related to a natural-gas shortage.
Rice said he has been told another reason for higher input prices is that for a few months, China shut down plants where some of the ingredients are produced to reduce pollution levels for the Olympics.
Another reason he was told is that a hurricane that hit the southern U.S. destroyed one of the largest ammonia plants.
“And then trucking,” Rice said. “Everywhere you look, no one can get enough truckers.”
Anderson said making decisions in farming is difficult. It’s often a guess on what is going to happen in terms of input prices and crop prices.
“It’s always a challenge,” he said. “Things can move in a hurry” nowadays, as compared to when his father was farming.
“Commodity prices can change in a minute,” he said. “Corn can move up or down 50 cents at a time, and beans can go more than that. You have to have kind of a marketing plan in place so if they reach certain prices, they automatically get sold.”
A Jan. 5 Successful Farming article quoting the Ag Economy Barometer reported that supply-chain disruptions “continue to haunt the nation’s agricultural sector.”
Four out of every 10 large-scale farmers and ranchers reported trouble buying inputs, including fertilizer and farm equipment.
Fifty-seven percent of the largest U.S. farmers said they expect input prices to climb by at least 20 percent in the next year.
That is 10 times the usual annual increase.
Many farmers are reporting trouble buying fertilizer, farm machinery parts, herbicides and insecticides.