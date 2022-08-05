Have you noticed more crop dusters flying through the sky in recent years? Why is that, and how is this summer shaping up for this annual aerial show? The crop dusting season in Indiana typically begins in late July and runs well into August, and it is true, there likely has been more aerial applications made in recent years. There are two main reasons for this: 1) Indiana has a new corn disease that we are monitoring and treating called tar spot and 2) grain prices have been strong recently, making it more appealing for farmers to invest in their crop. There hasn’t been much disease detected so far this year, as pathogens prefer a moist, humid environment and rain has been limited for much of the summer; however, if rains return and the mornings remain dewy, you will likely see plenty of low flying planes in the coming weeks.
Tar Spot was first confirmed in Indiana in 2015, with little effect on corn yield. In 2018 however, an epidemic occurred that did lead to yield reduction northern Indiana and surrounding states. For 2022, new counties where active tar spot lesions have been found continue to be added to the Purdue database each week, with the northern part of the state currently having the biggest risk. Pathologists are working hard to understand this new disease to minimize losses. The good news is that a number of fungicides have been found that are highly efficacious against tar spot when timely applications are made.