WASHINGTON, June 15, 2023 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now accepting nominations for county committee members for elections that will occur later this year. Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) is unveiling a new GIS tool to make it easier for producers to participate in the nomination and election processes for county committee members, who make important decisions on how federal farm programs are administered locally, according to information from USDA.

All nomination forms for the 2023 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1, 2023.

